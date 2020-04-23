Horgan tells workers stay home if sick after virus outbreak at chicken plant

VICTORIA — BC Premier John Horgan is urging people who are sick to stay away from work after an outbreak of COVID-19 at a chicken processing plant in Vancouver.

Horgan says workers should not go to work when they are sick because they fear losing wages.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said 28 workers at the United Poultry Co. Ltd. plant in east Vancouver tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and the facility has been closed.

Horgan says people who are sick should not go to work during a pandemic or at any other time.

He said he was planning a meeting with Labour Minister Harry Bains and WorkSafe BC officials to discuss sick pay provisions.

In a news release, Vancouver Coastal Health says the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has determined a recall of chicken products from the plant is not required.