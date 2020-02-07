Honda of Canada Mfg. builds its 9 millionth vehicle

MARKHAM, Ont. — Honda Canada Inc. has reached two significant milestones in Canada: the Japanese automaker has produced its nine millionth vehicle at its Alliston, Ont. manufacturing facility, and sold its five millionth vehicle in the country.

More than half of the vehicles sold in Canada are built in Alliston.

The manufacturing complex built its first vehicle in 1986, and subsequently added a second assembly plant and an engine plant: total investment in Canadian operations is $4.2 billion.

In 2014, Honda invested $857 million to modernize technologies and processes in preparation for production as the global lead plant for the tenth generation Honda Civic.

The first vehicle built in Canada was a Honda Accord sedan. Today, the plants produce cars and light trucks, including the CR-V and the Civic. Other vehicles that have been produced at the plants include: the Odyssey, Pilot, Ridgeline, and several Acura models.

Honda’s manufacturing plant has a capacity to produce 400,000 vehicles and 260,000 four-cylinder engines, and sources parts and goods worth $2.1 billion from Canadian suppliers.