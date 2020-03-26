Honda extending Alliston plant shutdown to April 7

ALLISTON, Ont. — Honda is extending its production suspension at all of its automobile, engine and transmission plants in the US and Canada.

The Japanese automaker with Canadian operations in Alliston, Ont., originally suspended production from March 23, returning on March 31. This was to reduce production by approximately 40,000 vehicles. Operations will now resume April 7.

Honda said the extension is in response to the “continued steep decline” in market demand across the automotive industry due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, which is preventing consumers in many markets from purchasing new vehicles.

“As the market impact of the fast-changing COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, Honda will evaluate conditions and make additional adjustments as necessary,” the automaker said in a statement.

Approximately 27,600 Honda associates in North America have been affected by this temporary suspension of production.

The company is continuing to pay employees, including providing full pay for some non-production days and assigning vacation for others.

During the suspension, efforts will continue to deep clean production facilities and common areas “to further protect associates upon their return to the plants.”