Honda Canada invests $1.38 billion in Ontario manufacturing plants

March 16, 2022 Maryam Farag

Honda of Canada Mfg. (HCM) announced it will invest $1.38 billion over six years to upgrade its Alliston, Ont., manufacturing plants.

HCM is partnering with the governments of Canada and Ontario, with each level of government providing an equal and conditional contribution of $131.6 million.

“This represents an important milestone for Honda as we move forward in our ambitious vision to make battery electric vehicles represent 100 per cent of our North America vehicle sales by 2040,” said Jean Marc Leclerc, President and CEO, Honda Canada. “This investment not only ensures our product and manufacturing competitiveness within Ontario, Canada and abroad, but also significantly bolsters our ongoing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to help Canada attain its overall climate targets.”

“The announcement marks a step in the company’s pathway to electrification and will see HCM become the North America Lead Plant for the all-new 2023 CR-V Hybrid crossover.” This will bring Honda’s total Canadian facilities investments to more than $6.5 billion since 1986. Honda’s new hybrid products will reduce GHGs by 30 per cent.

“Today, we’re investing in workers, in communities, and in our future. Building hybrid-electrics will support thousands of good jobs here in Alliston and grow the economy, all while cutting pollution and keeping our air clean. By helping Canadians build, and then drive, cleaner vehicles, we’re delivering on our plan to build a better future for all,” said Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.