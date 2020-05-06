ALLISTON, Ont. — Honda of Canada Mfg. (HCM) has partnered with Georgian College to source materials to 3D print more than 450 protective face shields for front line healthcare workers.

The auto manufacturer’s Alliston, Ont. site is one of five Honda facilities in North America making equipment for doctors and nurses.

The automaker is deploying several multiple-duty 3D printers at Plants 1 and 2 that are normally used to make jigs and new model prototype parts.

“We recently realized there was a new way to use these printers to help front line healthcare workers,” said Ahmed Amis, an associated in the product engineering department.

The technology used to manufacture the face shields, and the importance of utilizing resources during the global pandemic

Ways HCM is using its 3D printers, which typically operate to print car parts, to manufacture other pieces of equipment for frontline workers

Where donations will be distributed throughout Ontario and its impact

Ten Honda facilities in North America have come together to donate over 200,000 PPE items, with more than 45,000 donations to local Ontario hospitals which include gloves, face shields, N95 protective masks, alcohol wipes, half-mask respirators and other types of protective gear.

