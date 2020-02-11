Hollister Biosciences announces licensing deal with Tommy Chong

Hollister Biosciences Inc. has entered into a licensing agreement with celebrity pothead Tommy Chong to manufacture and distribute a cannabis tincture.

California-based Hollister says the tincture, branded Tommy Chong‘s Cannabis Full Spectrum Elixir 1:1, features a 1:1 ratio of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — the psychoactive component of cannabis — to cannabidiol (CBD) — known for its medicinal properties.

The tincture is made from California-grown cannabis. It will be distributed exclusively by Hollister’s distribution partner, Indus Holdings Inc., and is anticipated to be in dispensaries throughout California by March. 1, 2020. Hollister is anticipating producing up to 25,000 units during the 1st 12 months of executing the agreement.

Tommy Chong said in a statement, “I only partner with the best-in-class companies and I am really pleased to have the Hollister Cannabis Co. bring their amazing Tommy Chong’s Cannabis Full Spectrum Elixir to the market for me.”