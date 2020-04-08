Hockey equipment manufacturer CCM and players donate 500,000 masks

MONTREAL — CCM has joined the list of hockey equipment manufacturers contributing supplies to front-line health care workers in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Montreal company and its player endorsee roster that includes Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby will donate 500,000 surgical masks, the company said.

CCM “is in the process of procuring this protective equipment from its established network of partners that normally collaborate in the production of CCM hockey gear,” the company said.

The company will arrange for transport and is co-ordinating with government authorities to ensure the protective medical gear is distributed to Canadian healthcare workers as early as the week of April 27.

Players are contributing to CCM’s donation, according to CCM’s statement.

Its player roster also includes Alex Ovechkin, Melodie Daoust, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Carey Price, Marc-Andre Fleury, Nathan MacKinnon and John Tavares.

“We focused on the best use of our network and our resources to have the quickest impact,” CEO Rick Blackshaw said. “Sourcing greatly needed equipment through our established supply chain partners in Asia is the most efficient way for us to support and keep our real heroes safe.”

Bauer Hockey is producing facial shields at its Blainville, Que., plant and at its subsidiary Cascade Lacrosse in upstate New York.

Bauer published its design for facial shields to social media and its website so other manufacturers could start producing their own facial shields as quickly as possible.

Goaltending equipment producer Brian’s Custom Sports in Kingsville, Ont., is manufacturing medical gowns.