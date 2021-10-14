Hitachi Capital America announces company name change

October 13, 2021 Maryam Farag

Hitachi Capital America announced that its name had changed to Mitsubishi HC Capital America, Inc., and its wholly owned subsidiary, Hitachi Capital Canada Corp., had changed its name to Mitsubishi HC Capital Canada, Inc.

Customers of Mitsubishi HC Capital America and Mitsubishi HC Capital Canada will be unimpacted by the name changes. The companies remain committed to maintaining the same relationships and delivering the same high-quality customized service as they always have for a seamless customer experience.

The companies will retain their executive teams, management structures and staff, and will continue to operate independently from their parent. Administrative and operational processes will remain the same, including tax IDs and payment instructions.

“We’ve built our reputation by being personally accessible to our customers when most businesses are looking for ways to automate and digitize their customer interactions. We take a long-lens view of customer relationships, taking into account not just their commercial financing needs, but what’s beneficial for their entire business.” said Mark Duncan, America Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, Mitsubishi HC Capital.