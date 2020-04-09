High Tide to re-open Canna Cabana retail cannabis stores in Ont.

As the result of an emergency order approved by Ontario’s cabinet on April 7, High Tide Inc. announced the Canna Cabana retail cannabis stores in Hamilton, Sudbury and Toronto will re-open in compliance with the order’s scope of operations during the prescribed 14-day period.

Many of the staff who were temporarily laid-off from the Ontario Stores are being recalled to fulfill the newly permitted customer orders available to be placed online and by phone.

“We applaud the Ontario government for openly listening to stakeholders, swiftly amending its position and reasonably allowing retail stores to re-open and provide customers with access to legal recreational cannabis products and accessories,” said Raj Grover, president & CEO in a prepared statement.

According to a company statement, High Tide will continue to monitor the situation closely while keeping its retail and wholesale businesses open across Canada and internationally, subject to local restrictions.