High Strength Plates & Profiles named among Canada’s top growing companies

High Strength Plates & Profiles (HSPP) placed number 335 on the Globe and Mail’s 2022 report on business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. HSPP earned its spot with three-year growth of 94 per cent.

“As the steel industry grappled with increased costs, limited supply and uncertain demand, we remained committed to supporting our customer and vendor partners,” said Jason Brock, president, HSPP. “Our volume increased as we expanded our inventory, installed new equipment and optimized production processes. I am proud of our amazing team of people and grateful to all of our partners, customers and suppliers for making this achievement possible.”

Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. In order to qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.