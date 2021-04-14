Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence opens certification centre

Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division announced the opening of a dedicated Hexagon certification centre in Montreal, Canada, in cooperation with its partner Amrikart Ultraprecision.

The new facility will be situated in Amrikart’s Technology Centre located in the greater Montreal area Brossard, Que. This location will serve as a nationwide Leica Absolute Tracker calibration laboratory for servicing new or pre-owned laser trackers.

“It is a privilege to partner with Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division, a world leader in high precision metrology solutions,” said Jeremy Arpin-Pont, General Manager, Amrikart Ultraprecision. “The Canadian manufacturing industry is increasingly exploiting new generation technologies such as Hexagon’s Leica Absolute Tracker systems serving as critical components in production chains across the country. The new dedicated Canadian certification centre will ensure reliable, countrywide support and improve the availability of 3D metrology solutions.”

The certification laboratory is supported by Amrikart’s Hexagon-trained service engineers.

“We have a great partner in Amrikart Ultraprecision, master users of Leica laser tracker technologies for many years,” said David Hill, Commercial Operations Manager – Canada, Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division. “It only made sense to partner with Amrikart to open a Hexagon Absolute Tracker calibration lab in support of our large installed base across Canada. The new lab eliminates the need to ship systems across the border for certification and calibrations.”