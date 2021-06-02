Hexagon to host a Smart Manufacturing Virtual Open House

Hexagon’s manufacturing intelligence division will host a Smart Manufacturing Virtual Open House from June 14 – 16.

The agenda includes 20 sessions presented by 14 Hexagon speakers covering topics inluding additive manufacturing, reverse engineering, and non-contact measurement. Attendees will learn how data can be harnessed for agile smart manufacturing processes leading to the ultimate form of data leverage – autonomous manufacturing, intelligent machine control, predictive maintenance and more.

An interactive showroom will be open from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. featuring Hexagon technologies supported by local subject matter experts (SMEs) ready to answer user questions.

“Our Smart Manufacturing Virtual Open House provides a timely juncture for users and managers to rethink and refresh their approach to smart manufacturing from the comfort of their home or office,” said Keith Perrin, Industry Director, Hexagon. “This informational event demonstrates Hexagon’s continuous support for customers already on the innovation frontlines and for those ready to pursue the continuous improvements found in a closed-loop system across design, production and inspection. We are excited to provide a virtual space for users who share our same vision and drive for smart manufacturing. This three-day event offers an unparalleled speaker line-up and educational content to help attendees spot the entry points for smart manufacturing in their factories and seize the opportunity to improve their workflow.”

On the agenda are application-specific sessions such as sheet metal solutions, advanced machining toolpath strategies, and virtual simulation technology for assembly. Users will get a sneak peek of new releases of software for design and engineering, production and quality inspection. During the open house, attendees will have the chance to interact with Hexagon SMEs and discuss pressing challenges standing in the way of digital transformation.

To register, click here.