Hexagon Purus & Ballard launch Class 6 fuel cell electric truck

September 3, 2021 Maryam Farag

Hexagon Purus and Ballard Power Systems announced a collaboration to produce Class 6 & 7 Fuel Cell Electric Trucks powered by Hexagon Purus’ turnkey electric drivetrain, hydrogen storage system solutions, and Ballard’s fuel cell module.

Ballard’s 8th generation of the fuel cell module, the FCmove, provides a zero-emissions electric power source.

“Our goal is to drive energy transformation through zero emission mobility solutions. We look forward to leveraging our extensive experience in lightweight, reliable and safe hydrogen storage and battery electric drivetrain systems, and together with Ballard, pave the way to zero emission commercial transport,” says Todd Sloan, EVP, Hexagon Purus.

Hexagon Purus’ lightweight type 4 H2 storage systems, high energy density ProPack battery storage, and electrified accessory systems deliver long range zero-emissions power for electrified commercial vehicles.

Advertisement

“Fuel cell and hydrogen technologies will enable the decarbonization of the heavy-duty transportation sector with long range and quick vehicle refueling, without compromising on payload. Our partnership with Hexagon Purus will deliver a high performance zero emission class 6-7 truck with the integration of state-of-the-art fuel cell engine, hydrogen storage and electric drivetrain.” said Nicolas Pocard, Vice-President Marketing & Strategic Partnership, Ballard Power Systems.