Hexagon opens technology centre in Montreal

Hexagon’s manufacturing intelligence division announced the opening of its new technology centre in Montreal, Québec.

The co-working space will be utilized in partnership with Leica Geosystems Ltd., a part of Hexagon, and a geospatial technology provider in the greater Montreal area.

The technology centre provides a product showcase area where Québec manufacturers can get an in-person look at solutions for production, automation, metrology and reality capture applications. The office will serve as a regional hub of talent, technology and training to support customer learning, testing, technical support and product demonstrations.

The Montreal technology centre will house measurement machines, vision systems, portable measurement arms, structured light scanners, and laser trackers for dimensional measurement and metrology-related automation.

“We are excited to have a collaboration space where Hexagon subject matter experts and users can solve challenges and innovate applications with our advanced manufacturing and metrology technologies,” said David Hill, Director of Commercial Operations – Canada, Hexagon’s manufacturing intelligence division. “It is a huge bonus to work alongside our Geosystems division, an innovator in reality-capture technologies and a well-established presence in Montreal.”

