Héroux-Devtek restructures amid COVID-19 pandemic

LONGUEUIL, Que. — Héroux-Devtek Inc., an aerospace manufacturer of landing gear, is reducing its workforce by 10% as it deals with a production slowdown resulting from the pandemic.

The move affects approximately 225 employees, of which 125 are located in Quebec. As a result, the Longueuil, Que.-based company will be closing its Alta Precision plant in Anjou, which was acquired last year.

“While our defense activities have been generally insulated from the global pandemic, we are seeing lower demand for our commercial products. We must therefore take the difficult but necessary decision to rationalize our cost structure by adjusting our manufacturing capacity to the current unprecedented environment. We regret the impact these actions will have on affected employees and will put in place appropriate measures to support them,” said Martin Brassard, president and CEO.

The company said the restructuring initiatives will be completed over the remainder of the fiscal year at a non-recurring charge of $12 million

The company has facilities in Canada, the US, the UK and Spain.