HELUKABEL Group grows with two new acquisitions

May 16, 2022 Monica Ferguson

HELUKABEL announced two acquisitions to grow its core competency in industrial automation. Companies to join the HELUKABEL Group are ekd gelenkrohr GmbH, and Sangel Systemtechnik.

For the group, the acquisitions are important steps toward becoming an electrical system and solution provider. HELUKABEL manufactures both cables and wires and energy drag chains.

“Our goal is to supply customers not only with individual components, but with complete, pre-assembled and ready-to-use system assemblies,” said Marc Luksch, CEO, HELUKABEL. “This means that the end-users have less work to do and can turn to one contact partner for all their questions related to connection technology.”