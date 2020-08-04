HelloFresh becomes first global carbon-neutral meal kit company

TORONTO — HelloFresh, a provider of meal kits, announced that the company is committing to offset 100% of its direct carbon emission from its internal operations and offices, plus all emissions from delivery to customers and corporate travel as part of the company’s green energy and carbon reduction strategy.

This will make HelloFresh the first global carbon-neutral meal kit company.

The initiative is expected to offset more than 40,000 metric tonnes of carbon for 2020.

In addition, HelloFresh also launched its strategy to avoid, reduce and offset carbon emissions.

“We’re proud to be the first global carbon-neutral meal kit company. We are constantly developing new ways to make our product and operations more sustainable for the environment and for our customers, and this remains a priority for us,” said Ian Brooks, CEO and Founder of HelloFresh Canada, in a prepared statement. “In addition to our reduction of food waste through pre-portioning and our energy-efficient, direct-to-consumer supply chain, offsetting carbon emissions is just another way that HelloFresh is helping our customers to reduce their carbon footprint.”