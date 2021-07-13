HC introduces bio-based growing containers

July 13, 2021 Maryam Farag

The HC Companies expanded their sustainable offerings to include a bio-based resin material; BioPax growing containers.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, BioPax offers a new, fit-for-purpose alternative to the customers we serve,” said Bob Mayer, President and CEO, HC Companies. “Plastic containers are still the standard for many growers. However, to better serve our industry, we also believe it is our responsibility to offer our customers an assortment of choices when it comes to growing containers.”

By incorporating a sustainably sourced wood pulp material with no harmful PFAS or heavy metals in the production process, BioPax growing containers are manufactured using over 50 per cent of renewable bio content. They are non-GMO and non-toxic, and the material is part of the USDA’s BioPreferred Program, which focuses on developing and expanding markets for bio-based products.

“HC is proud to offer its customers a comparable and more sustainable alternative to the plastic containers so many growers are familiar with,” said Jessica Benoit, Director of Sustainability Solutions, HC Companies. “Consequently, consumers can feel positive knowing that their purchase is not contributing to the problems of overburdened landfills. It’s a win-win for everyone, and HC is just getting started.”

Available in three-and-4.5-inch rounds, BioPax growing containers are designed for reuse. They can be disposed with other waste products as the material naturally breaks down with the aid of microorganisms without leaving behind any harmful microplastics.

“Our sustainable focus revolves around four core themes: biodiversity, water use, waste reduction, and education and engagement,” says Benoit. “We recognize that each grower and customer differ as to their product requirements. Therefore, BioPax expands our commitment for a full portfolio of containers to accommodate the entire industry with products inspired by one or more of these environmental themes.”