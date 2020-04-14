Harvey’s and Bauer Hockey come together during COVID-19

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Harvey’s and Bauer Hockey are working together to help keep Canadians safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests ordering at Harvey’s drive-thrus will now pay on a payment machine attached to the end of a Bauer hockey stick, to create more physical distance between employees and guests.

A portion of the proceeds of all drive-thru sales will also be donated to Food Banks Canada to further their joint efforts to support Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a creative and fun solution to a challenging issue,” said David Colebrook, chief operating officer, Harvey’s Canada, in a prepared statement. And it ensures we can keep feeding Canadians through our restaurants and food banks.”

In addition to the hockey sticks, Bauer Hockey also re-tooled its production facilities in Liverpool, N.Y., and Blainville, Que. to make medical face shields to protect nurses and other frontline health care workers.

“We all wish our BAUER sticks could be used to snipe bar down right now, but until hockey re-starts we’re glad to put our sticks to good use helping to protect Harvey’s Associates and customers across Canada,” said Mary-Kay Messier, VP of Global Marketing, Bauer Hockey, in a prepared statement.