Hammond Power Solutions appoints CFO and Corporate Secretary

Hammond Power Solutions (HPS) appointed Richard Vollering as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.

Vollering will be replacing Chris Huether, who is retiring after a 35-year career at HPS. Huether will remain with the company until the end of 2021.

“Richard brings a wealth of experience in international custom and standard product manufacturing within thecommercial industry,” said Bill Hammond, Chairman and CEO, HPS. “Richard’s experience in private and public markets will be an asset as HPS looks to expand its North American product offering and grow in jurisdictions where our products are made and sold.”

Previously, Vollering was with Teknion Corporation, a Canadian-based manufacturer with over 3,000 employees, where he held the position of chief financial officer since 2019. Prior to his appointment as CFO in 2019, he held several progressively senior leadership roles within the organization. He previously held financial roles with Bombardier, Equifax and State Street Capital.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors and all of us at Hammond Power Solutions, I want to thank Chris for hisexceptional contributions throughout his 35 years with HPS. He is an experienced and highly principledleader, mentor, colleague and friend and has created tremendous value for our company and ourshareholders,” said Hammond. “Chris’ guidance has been especially critical as he has had a significantimpact on our strategic direction, growth and financial success. Chris leaves behind a tremendous legacyand I want to personally wish him all the best as he prepares for the next chapter of his life.”