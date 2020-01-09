H2O Innovation subsidiary wins $3.5M in FRP and coupling orders

QUEBEC CITY – H2O Innovation Inc.’s subsidiary Piedmont has secured a $3.5 million for filter cartridges and couplings that will be used for a desalination plant in the Middle East.

Piedmont (US headquarters in Vista, Calif., Canadian office in Quebec) makes corrosion resistant equipment for desalination plants in industrial and municipal markets. Orders for fibre reinforced polyester (FRP) cartridge filter housings and couplings will be used in what the company describes as the largest sea water reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant in the world. Located in the Middle East, the plant will treat up to 900,000 cubic metres daily.

The company will be providing FRP filter housings for two medium sized (50,000 cubic metres daily) SWRO desalination plants in Tunisia.

Another order destined for Saudi Arabia will include four FRP units, treating a total of 24,480 cubic metres daily.

H2O Innovation, based in Quebec City, designs and makes state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology.