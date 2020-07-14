H-Source, Relevium partner to develop global supply of PPE

VANCOUVER — H-Source Holdings Ltd. has entered into a Letter of Intent with Relevium Technologies to partner in the development, strategic sourcing and supply of global personal protective equipment (PPE).

Relevium Technologies in Montreal operates in the health and wellness segment, including legal cannabis, with a primary focus on online distribution. H-Source, with offices in Vancouver, has developed a proprietary SaaS technology for members to buy, sell, track and transfer medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, capital equipment and products.

The HSource1 platform provides a central location for hospitals, governments, and businesses to procure medical surgical supplies, pharmaceuticals, capital equipment and wellness products. The platform is registered and approved in 35 states in the USA, as well as Canada and Europe. H-Source partners with EY (formerly Ernst & Young) to deploy the platform.

Relevium has established contracts with vendors and products approved for global distribution.

The companies will list product offerings and incorporate a newly developed network of PPE products, vendors and buyers onto the H-Source1 platform.

Relevium’s new business, Bioganix CleanCare, is now poised to expand to global markets utilizing the efficiencies of HSource1.