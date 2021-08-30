Guide Woodworking invests in Mississauga machining centre

August 30, 2021 Maryam Farag

Guide Woodworking is investing approximately $300,000 in a new machining centre at its Mississauga facilities with support of approximately $75,000 from the Ontario Together Fund.

The investment will help the company gain the capacity to design and produce about 500 acrylic protective barriers each month for workplaces, including reception areas and service counters.

“Through the Ontario Together Fund, our government is making targeted investments in domestic manufacturers with the ideas and solutions to help us through this pandemic,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister, Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Guide Woodworking and their new capacity to make acrylic protective barriers is another example of Ontario innovation at its very best. Ontario manufacturers continue to enhance our resilience to any challenge while strengthening our economy.”

Guide Woodworking is a family-owned and operated manufacturing business that specializes in supplying, manufacturing and installing architectural millwork solutions such as security desks, customer service areas and transaction counters.

Advertisement

“As a small to medium size manufacturer in Ontario, it is vital that we pursue cutting-edge technology and effective processes through investment in our production development. The COVID-19 pandemic applied a very difficult strain on our business, and we are grateful for the Government of Ontario’s initiative regarding the Ontario Together Fund with respect to helping businesses like ours rise to the occasion,” said Bass Jubran, Operations Manager, Guide Woodworking. “By partnering with them through this program, we were able to upgrade our establishment to more efficiently deliver the products that are needed today, namely increasing our ability and capacity to manufacture the types of components and protective barriers that people rely on.”