GridRaster’s study shows manufacturers seeing productivity gains through AR/VR technologies

November 3, 2021 Maryam Farag

GridRaster Inc. announced highlights from its latest study on how organizations are implementing mixed reality technologies for their organizations.

According to GridRaster’s online survey of over 250 respondents, 41 per cent of organizations now say they’ve implemented some form of AR/VR into their organization’s strategy, and another 81 per cent say they either have plans to implement in the next year or are starting to research the potential it could have on their business.

67 per cent of organizations say they need AR/VR technologies to help with AR-assisted virtual maintenance and customer service visits; another 63 per cent said they need AR/VR employee training programs; 60 per cent said they are looking for remote collaboration through mixed reality technologies.

These numbers are reinforced by a recent report from research firm, IDC, which showed that 51 per cent of respondents in their recent study said that their company had already seen a measurable return on their investment when it came to using AR for employee training and knowledge transfer.

Advertisement

30 per cent of business leaders say they have started to see healthy gains in overall manufacturing production because of their AR/VR implementations, and another 30 per cent said they’re beginning to see minor gains. In terms of realizing cost savings, 30 per cent said they’ve started to see noticeable cost reductions over the last 12 months.

The gains are up from a year ago when 15 per cent of businesses reported increases in productivity and 10 per cent of businesses reported seeing noticeable cost reductions as a result of their AR/VR implementations.

“Currently in 2021, AR/VR as well as mixed reality and extended reality technologies are significantly impacting corporate enterprises and manufacturers in a multitude of ways,” said Rishi Ranjan, CEO, GridRaster. “As the software becomes more widely available and organizations implement virtual solutions with hardware costs continuing to fall, companies across all industries will integrate and deploy these technologies into their daily operations for greater productivity and a reduction in overall costs.”