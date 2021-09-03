GreenPower Motor Company launches an all-electric school bus

September 3, 2021 Maryam Farag

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. launched the battery electric automotive school transportation (BEAST), a purpose built, all-electric, zero-emissions school bus.

The BEAST, an all-electric 40-foot Type D battery electric school bus, delivers a class-leading range of up to 150 miles on a single charge via a 194kWh battery pack. The bus can seat up to 90 passengers with standard features that include: air ride suspension, ABS disk brakes and pass-through storage.

“The launch of the BEAST marks a significant milestone not only for GreenPower but for the industry,” said Brendan Riley, President, GreenPower. “GreenPower remains committed to providing innovative, technology forward, purpose-built vehicles, and our new BEAST vehicle is no exception. The youth of today are the future of our tomorrow, which is why we are humbly proud to bring such a world class offering to the market.”

“The accelerated adoption of zero-emission school buses means a healthier and more sustainable environment for our children and communities. We are confident that the BEAST will drive the future of the all-electric school bus paradigm shift while providing parents the peace-of-mind knowing their children are safe and protected from diesel emissions and harmful noise pollution,” said Fraser Atkinson, CEO, GreenPower. “The BEAST will provide school districts with dramatic fuel cost savings, reduced operational costs and material progress towards reducing their carbon footprint.”