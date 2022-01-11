GreenPower delivers six BEAST school buses to Thermalito UESD

January 11, 2022 Maryam Farag

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. announced that Thermalito Union Elementary School District has taken delivery of six GreenPower Battery Electric Automotive School Transportation (BEAST) school buses.

The BEAST is a purpose-built, all-electric, 40-foot, Type D school bus with a range of up to 150 miles and a 194.5-kWh battery pack. The vehicles can charge up to 19 kW on a standard J1772 protocol, or DC fast charge with additional standard features like air ride suspension, pass through storage, and air disk brakes.

“Our vision for Thermalito UESD’s EV Fleet was to provide drivers with transit-style school buses to allow for greater visibility and increased capacity. Upon visiting GreenPower’s assembly facility in Porterville, CA and inspecting the vehicles, we found their fit, finish, and build quality to be evident,” said Andrew Koster, Director of Maintenance, Operations, and Transportation, Thermalito UESD.

This delivery marks the largest single order and delivery of GreenPower’s BEAST school buses to date. The transaction was facilitated by Creative Bus Sales.

Advertisement

“This delivery to Thermalito UESD is our largest school bus delivery to date, made possible by the focused efforts of our production and sales teams,” Ryne Shetterly, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, GreenPower. “GreenPower will continue to set the standard for student transportation as the BEAST demonstrates its quality on a larger scale.”

One of the school buses received funding from the Butte County Air Quality Management District, and other five received funding from the California Energy Commission California Clean Energy Jobs Act Prop 39.