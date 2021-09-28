GreenPower delivers 10 all-electric cab and chassis to WeShip

September 27, 2021 Maryam Farag

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. announced that WeShip LLC has taken delivery of 10 GreenPower EV Star Cab and Chassis that will be used in a utility in Southern California.

“This transaction with WeShip highlights the benefits of GreenPower’s market readiness strategy. We anticipated substantial demand would emerge this summer and fall with low lead times desired by customers,” said Brendan Riley, President, GreenPower. “In response, we built substantial inventory across our product lines. If you look at the turnaround time from purchase order, through funding request and final delivery, you will see that nobody else in the space has demonstrated that type of efficiency, and that is just one more thing that separates GreenPower from the rest of the pack.”

WeShip and GreenPower secured HVIP vouchers in the amount of $66,000 per EV Star Cab and Chassis for a total of $660,000 in funding for this project, and GreenPower provided lease financing to fund the remainder of the purchase price.

“We have worked with the executive team at WeShip in the past and they have been great advocates for the GreenPower product line. We look forward to working with them in this exciting new capacity, with additional details to follow in the near future.” said Ryne Shetterly, VP of Sales and Marketing, GreenPower. “This also represents the first delivery leveraging California’s 2021 HVIP program. The re-opening of the HVIP program on June 6th has served as a significant sales catalyst across multiple GreenPower product lines and we expect associated deliveries to accelerate further in the coming months.”