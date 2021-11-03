Greater Toronto Airports Authority and Bombardier provide update on new Global Manufacturing Centre at Toronto Pearson

November 3, 2021 Maryam Farag

At a recent event at Toronto Pearson, Bombardier provided a preview of the construction of its new manufacturing centre at Toronto Pearson International Airport, where final assembly of its family of Global business jets, including the industry flagship Global 7500 aircraft, will take place.

In attendance at the event were Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier; Deborah Flint, President and CEO of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA); Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of the City of Mississauga; Jerry Dias, National President at Unifor; and several other representatives of the Greater Toronto aerospace community.

“This project is a reminder of the value and opportunity that can be created when we work together,” said Flint. “Through this collaborative effort, we were able to keep 2,000 high skilled jobs here in Mississauga; create a world-class global gateway at Pearson that anchors the second-largest employment zone in Canada, which at its peak supported 300,000 jobs; and affirm the region as a globally competitive aviation and aerospace hub with a host of innovative companies.”