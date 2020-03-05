Great Northern Insulation fined $125,000 after worker fatality

WOODSTOCK, Ont. — Great Northern Insulation has been fined $125,000 for failing to take reasonable precautions for the protection of a worker who was killed at its Gravenhurst, Ont. facility in 2018.

Following a guilty plea, the Provincial Offences Court in Parry Sound fined the Woodstock, Ont. $125,000.

Great Northern Insulation company installs insulation in industrial, commercial and residential facilities.

The court also imposed a 25% victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act. The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.

The incident occurred on the morning of Nov. 23, 2018, when the young worker and a co-worker left a worksite in Magnetawan, Ont. because there was no room to park their truck. They were going to another job site and were in the process of turning around at an intersection. Due to slippery road conditions, the two workers decided install tire chains.

As the workers were installing chains, the truck was not properly immobilized and started rolling and sliding forward, fatally running over the younger worker, before coming to a stop in a snow bank.