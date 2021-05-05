Governments invest in meat processors capacity in Ontario

The Governments of Canada and Ontario are investing over $7 million to increase production in meat processing plants across the province.

Through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, 74 projects are receiving cost-share funding to purchase or upgrade equipment that will improve production and safety measures in free-standing meat plants and abattoirs in Ontario.

“COVID made it more difficult for our farmers to find the processing capacity that they needed; these investments are part of our rapid response to help both our farmers and our processing industry to succeed in these challenging times,” said Ernie Hardeman, Provincial Minister, Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. “Today’s announcement is the latest step our government is taking to support the sector to improve productivity and food safety to help keep Ontario’s food supply system strong.”

This initiative will help address supply chain disruptions through the purchase and installation of machinery including temperature sensors, bench scales, waterproof industrial screen and labeling; converting a regular freezer into a blast freezer; and purchase and installation of vacuum packaging equipment.

“Ontario’s meat processors have made significant investments to maintain production capacity and keep their employees safe throughout the pandemic,” said Carol Goriup, President, Meat and Poultry Ontario. “This funding will help us make further improvements to ensure a stable food supply for our province beyond the pandemic, providing farmers with market access and will connect Ontario consumers with local food. We thank the Government of Ontario for supporting the sector at this crucial time.”