Governments invest in green public transit in Guelph

GUELPH, Ont. — Federal, provincial and municipal officials have announced funding for three projects that will expand Guelph, Ont.’s public transit fleet while supporting its transition to clean energy transportation.

The first project involves the replacement of 35 diesel buses with long-range electric battery buses along with the installation of on-route charging stations. The second project will entail the purchase of 30 more electric buses. The third project consists of the construction of a new bus storage facility in Guelph that will store up to 200 vehicles and include electric charging stations for the new bus fleet.

The federal government is investing more than $40 million in this project through the Public Transit Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. Ontario is providing over $33 million, while the municipal share will be $104 million.

Catherine McKenna, minister of Infrastructure and Communities, said in a statement, “Communities across Canada need access to modern, green public transit infrastructure. It’s essential to building a healthy, sustainable future. Adding electric buses to Guelph’s growing fleet is an excellent example of how we are working with our partners to build resilient infrastructure that meets community needs and supports a low carbon future for Canadians.”

“Guelph is a fast-growing region, and our government is building Ontario together with our municipal partners by investing in transit infrastructure that will keep pace and build for the future,” said Laurie Scott, minister of Infrastructure, Ontario, also in a statement. “These projects will protect the environment, reduce congestion, improve commutes, connect neighbourhoods and businesses, and connect people to jobs.”