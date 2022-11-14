Government of Canada supports Cambridge-based aerospace manufacturer

The government of Canada is investing nearly $1.4 million in Racer Machinery International (Racer).

“Manufacturers, like Racer Machinery International Inc., play an important role in southern Ontario’s aerospace sector,” said Bryan May, member of parliament, Cambridge. “Today’s investment will help the company emerge from the pandemic as a key player within the global aerospace supply chain, while also creating local jobs.”

Racer is a second-generation, family-owned aerospace manufacturer in Cambridge, Ont. With this repayable investment, the company will develop and manufacture complex aerospace parts for helicopters and gas turbine engines, through a process that will help reduce material waste. As a result of this project, the company will be able to create and maintain up to 31 jobs, as well as grow its annual domestic and international sales by up to $7 million.