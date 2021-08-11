Government of Canada invests in first made-in-Canada electric vehicle

August 11, 2021 Maryam Farag

A $5-million FedDev Ontario investment was announced to the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) to support Project Arrow, the automotive industry’s first Canadian-made, zero-emission concept vehicle.

The partners will work together to design, engineer and build a connected and autonomous zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV) concept car and its digital twin, which will be used as a virtual platform for testing and validating connected and autonomous (CAV) technologies before they are integrated into the physical car.

“This lighthouse project is highlighting hundreds of advanced technology companies around the world and will serve as the calling card for the next generation of leadership in Canadian zero emissions mobility.” said Flavio Volpe, President, Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association.

FedDev Ontario’s investment in this project will support 80 jobs, leverage over $6.6 million in other funding, support 40 automotive suppliers and technology firms, and generate $50 million in additional investment.

“Cutting transportation emissions is one of the most achievable and beneficial steps Canada can take to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Today’s investment showcases the advanced skills of the Canadian automotive and digital technology sectors, and puts southern Ontario at the forefront of technology development for zero emission and connected and autonomous vehicles. Canada can compete on the global stage and win.” said Deb Schulte, Minister, Seniors and Member of Parliament, King–Vaughan.