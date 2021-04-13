Government of Canada funds a Côte-de-Beaupré business

The Government of Canada announces $100,000 in support for Unico Revêtement Métallique, a Côte-de-Beaupré business in the Québec region.

“We are truly honoured that CED considers us a driver of economic development,” said Julien Audet Gagnon, President, Unico Revêtement Métallique. “Their confidence in us will give us the opportunity to see even further. It is our firm intention to live up to this trust and to propel this business to another level.”

This repayable contribution will enable the business to acquire equipment, develop jobs through training current employees of the SME on new equipment, and increase its production capacity as part of its project to expand its factory.

“The Government of Canada encourages innovative SMEs and recognizes the need to take action based on each region’s strengths and assets,” Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament, Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages. “CED’s support for Unico Revêtement Métallique to improve its productivity will thus enable the Côte-de-Beaupré region to position itself at an advantage to participate in the coming recovery.”