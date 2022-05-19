Government invests in biomethanization facilities in Quebec

May 19, 2022 Monica Ferguson

Funding to expand the biomethanization facilities owned by the Société d’économie mixte de l’est de la couronne sud located in the Varennes Novoparc industrial park in Montérégie was announced by The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

The new part of the plant is expected to be operational by 2023 and will include an organic material receiving area with a pit, three new digesters, equipment for the treatment of air, water, biogas and digestate, installation of an Énergir gas transfer platform and a new shredder.

The expansion of the existing facility will result in greenhouse gas emission reductions of 13,404 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year. Equivalent of taking 3,850 cars off the road.

“Quebec still generates significant quantities of organic matter. This is why Quebec’s organic matter recovery strategy aims to recover at least 70 per cent of these materials by 2030. The first step in achieving this goal is most certainly the implementation of the necessary treatment infrastructure,” said Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change, Laval Region.

The nearly $100 million project will receive a maximum joint government investment of $65,178,887. The Government of Canada is contributing up to $25,200,000, Quebec is contributing $39,978,887 (which includes a maximum of $36,992,768 for the expansion of the treatment plant and $2,986,119 for the purchase of organic matter collection bins).