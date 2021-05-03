GM introduces Ultium Charge 360

General Motors introduced Ultium Charge 360, a holistic charging approach that integrates charging networks, GM vehicle mobile apps, and other products and services to simplify the overall charging experience for GM electric vehicle owners.

“GM agrees with the customer need for a robust charging experience that makes the transition to an EV seamless and helps drive mass adoption,” said Travis Hester, Chief EV Officer, GM. “As we launch 30 EVs globally by the end of 2025, Ultium Charge 360 simplifies and improves the at-home charging experience and the public charging experience, whether it’s community, based or road-trip charging.”

In addition to introducing Ultium Charge 360, GM announced updates on its EV infrastructure strategy:

GM has signed agreements with several charging providers: Blink Charging, ChargePoint, EV Connect, FLO, Greenlots and SemaConnect. Through their GM vehicle mobile apps, EV customers will be able to see real-time information from nearly 60,000 charging plugs throughout the U.S. and Canada, find stations along a route and initiate and pay for charging.

Combined, these companies provide real-time data for 4,800 plugs in Canada, nearly half of the 9,900 plugs currently included in the MyChevrolet, MyCadillac, and MyGMC apps.

Ultium Charge 360 builds on the the Ultium Platform technology. This platform could enable a GM-estimated range of up to 450 miles on a full charge. The Ultium Platform will power the Cadillac LYRIQ, GMC HUMMER EVs, BrightDrop EV600, the Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup truck.