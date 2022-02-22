GM Canada sponsors Skills Ontario’s women initiatives

February 22, 2022 Maryam Farag

GM Canada has joined Skills Ontario as a sponsor of Skills Ontario’s Young Women’s Initiatives.

As a not-for-profit organization, Skills Ontario relies on the support of businesses in the community to continue delivering programs to young Ontarians.

“We are very grateful to GM Canada for joining us as a sponsor,” said Ian Howcroft, CEO, Skills Ontario. “Working together and setting skilled trade and technology leaders up for success is crucial. Skilled trades and technologies play an imperative role in our lives and continuing to support these fields and the professionals working within them benefits us all. Together, we can build our future skilled workforce.”

For over 20 years, Skills Ontario has been running its Young Women’s Initiatives program. Initiatives include Career Exploration Events, an International Day of the Girl virtual activity series, an International Women’s Day Conference, and more.

“As a woman in trades, I’m proud to work for GM as we dismantle barriers and perceptions that prevent women from pursuing careers in skilled trades and technology,” said Jennifer Cowdrey, electrical/chassis/ HVAC quality engineer, CAMI Assembly in Ingersoll, Ontario. “We’re working with Skills Ontario to help empower women to be their own advocates and to pursue what they believe in, working collectively to make work a more inclusive place.”