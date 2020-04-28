GM Canada plans to make face masks in Oshawa

OSHAWA, Ont. — GM Canada is preparing portions of the Oshawa plant to produce face masks based on the GM production model already being undertaken in Michigan.

The automaker plans to manufacture approximately one million masks per month at cost for the Canadian government with an estimate of 50 employees supporting two shifts of production.

GM says the project still requires completion of additional work with its government and Unifor partners, and the firm will provide updates when it is ready begin production.

“This is a proud day for all the employees of GM Canada to be preparing the Oshawa plant to make millions of face masks at cost to help Canada fight this COVID-19 Emergency,” said Scott Bell, president and managing director, GM Canada, in a prepared statement. “We look forward to partnering with our government and union partners to make this happen quickly.”

The Ontario Federation of Labour voiced its support for the initiative.

“The GM plant in Oshawa can be a made-in-Oshawa, Ontario, Canada solution to the dire shortages of personal protective equipment that put the lives of workers and all Canadians at risk during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Ontario Federation of Labour President Patty Coates. “The workforce in Oshawa has the skills and is ready to work. I am pleased that labour’s call for action on this matter has been heard.”