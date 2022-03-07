GM and POSCO Chemical to build new plant in Quebec

March 7, 2022 Mario Cywinski

General Motors and POSCO Chemical plan to build a new plant in Bécancour, Quebec. The companies are working with the governments of Canada and Quebec on the $500 million CDN facility.

“It is so exciting to see GM Canada and Quebec playing a key role in building the emerging ‘mines to mobility’ EV battery ecosystem in North America,” said Scott Bell, President and Managing Director, GM Canada. “With this new processing facility in Bécancour, GM will help lead the EV battery supply chain while also launching Canada’s first full EV manufacturing plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, later this year.”

The Quebec-based plant will produce cathode active material (CAM) for GM’s Ultium batteries. Construction begins right away and will create around 200 jobs.

“POSCO Chemical is set to expand battery material supplying capability across North America through establishing a cathode material plant in Canada,” said Min Kyung-Zoon, CEO, POSCO Chemical. “We will lead the successful transition to the EV era by further strengthening the strategic partnership with GM and securing a production line with world-class technological competitiveness.”

GM plans to have capacity to build 1 million EVs in North America by the end of 2025. GM is targeting the majority of components by value to be sustainably sourced, processed or manufactured in North America.

“GM and our supplier partners are creating a new, more secure and more sustainable ecosystem for EVs, built on a foundation of North American resources, technology and manufacturing expertise,” said Doug Parks, GM Executive Vice-President, Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain, GM. “Canada is playing an important role in our all-electric future, and we are grateful for the strong support we have received from local, provincial and national officials to grow a North American-focused EV value chain.”