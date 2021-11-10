Globe Electric acquires HeathCo

November 10, 2021 Maryam Farag

Globe Electric Company, a Montreal-based company specializing in the design, development and manufacturing of consumer lighting and electrical products, announced that it has acquired HeathCo, supplier of security lighting and door chimes.

Private equity firm Novacap, which partnered with Globe in May, will continue to support the combined entity as it aims to broaden its product offering and distribution reach across North America.

“The acquisition of HeathCo marks a new chapter in Globe’s strategic development, and we are confident that their portfolio will enhance our competitive position in the outdoor security solutions market,” said Edward Weinstein, CEO, Globe. “This will be especially important as we continue to focus on developing new distribution channels across North America. Providing innovation and variety to our customers remains a priority for us, and we are confident that this acquisition will ensure that we continue to deliver above and beyond for our customers.”

“Novacap is thrilled to see the evolution of a great Canadian company like Globe as they deliver on their strategy to expand across new product verticals,” said Michel Côté, Senior Partner, Novacap. “With the acquisition of HeathCo, Globe will be well-equipped to maintain its market leadership position and generate increased growth in the interior and exterior lighting space.”