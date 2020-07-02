Global security industry shifts to service-based solutions post-pandemic

Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis, Post-Pandemic Growth Opportunity in the Global Security Industry, finds that the security industry has investment opportunities despite the economic slowdown witnessed due to COVID-19.

Under an aspirational recovery scenario, the global security industry is likely to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%, garnering revenue of US$140.60 billion by 2025 from US$109.30 billion in 2019. The conservative forecast scenario predicts that the industry will generate US$131.01 billion between 2019 and 2025, at a CAGR of 3.1%. In the pre-COVID-19 forecast, the industry was estimated to increase at a CAGR of 7.1%, generating revenue of US$164.97 billion over the forecast period.

“COVID-19 will cause a brief slowdown in the security market after almost a decade of uninhibited progress,” said Danielle VanZandt, aerospace, defense & security industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, in a statement. “Additionally, while some security sectors may find themselves experiencing a slower recovery than others, much of the industry will witness a shift to more service-based solution offerings after years of hesitance by customers to adopt these solutions.”

VanZandt added: “The key security markets such as disaster management, banking and finance, and airport security will recover at a different pace, and the time taken to return to pre-crisis spending levels will also vary significantly. Markets that will record higher-than-average CAGRs during the recovery period include ports, disaster management, first responders, and mass transit.”

Despite a marginal slowdown expected in 2020 and 2021, strong demand-side trends will present development potential for security market participants, according to Frost & Sullivan.

The following trends are forecast to generate growth opportunities in this sector: