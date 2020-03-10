Global female income to reach US$40T in 2020: report

Frost & Sullivan’s latest research, Global Mega Trends to 2030, found that the female economy is poised to outpace the economy of some of the biggest nations in the next five years. With more women entering the workforce, there will be a significant shift in financial and economic power toward women—both in the household and in professional environments.

“The increasing economic power of women will result in a big transformation in product design and marketing. Women are expected to spend more than US$40 trillion this year, ushering in the need for more focused user-centric strategies and products,” said Archana Vidyasekar, global research director, Visionary Innovation Group.

“An interesting trend to note is the change in gender strategies, moving from being women-centric to more gender-neutral. In many ways, this is the key to succeed with this segment. Women are not asking for exclusivity, they are looking for inclusivity—gender-neutral experiences that, unfortunately, are still lacking in many user experiences.”

Frost & Sullivan identified the following insights on the women’s economy: