Gildan receives distinction in the 2020 SAM Sustainability Yearbook

MONTREAL — Montreal-based clothing manufacturer Gildan Activewear Inc. has announced that it has been included in the 2020 SAM Sustainability Yearbook for the eighth-consecutive year.

This year, Gildan received a Bronze Class distinction signifying that it achieved a mark between 5% and 10% of the top scores in the Textiles, Apparel and Luxury Goods category. With the Bronze Class ranking, Gildan is the only North American company to be included amongst the 2020 Sustainability Leaders in this sector.

The Yearbook, a publication on corporate sustainability, showcases the sustainability performance of the world’s largest companies as determined by their score in the annual SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment. Business analytics firm S&P Global, which acquired the ESG (environmental, social and governance) ratings business from sustainable investment firm RobescoSAM in 2019, assessed over 4,700 companies across 61 industries this year.

“We are proud to be part of the SAM Sustainability Yearbook once again and be recognized for our dedication to operating ethically and our emphasis on sustainability across all levels of our operations,” said Claudia Sandoval, vice-president, Corporate Citizenship at Gildan, in a prepared statement.

“We congratulate Gildan on its Bronze Award in The Sustainability Yearbook 2020, which showcases the best-performing companies among industry peers and in terms of financially material ESG metrics. As the Corporate Sustainability Assessment constantly raises the bar, so the Yearbook remains a highly credible source of corporate sustainability insights. This year it is launched under the S&P Global brand, and with increased public access to the SAM ESG Scores of all companies,” said Manjit Jus, global head of ESG Research and Data at S&P Global, also in a statement.