Gicon Engineered Pumps announces rebrand

Gicon Engineered Pumps announced it will be renamed Headwater Engineered Systems going forward.

Headwater Engineered Systems will be joining Headwater Companies LLC, providing its products and services to Headwater Companies’ network of customers going forward.

“We are very excited to introduce Headwater Engineered Systems and to provide engineered and specified products and professional services to the commercial, municipal and industrial markets that Headwater Companies currently serves,” said Mark Durham, General Manager of Commercial Business, Headwater Companies. “It allows Headwater Companies to broaden its market scope with confidence, knowing they have a competent team and product offering to meet and exceed expectations.”

Headwater Engineered Systems will be headed up by Mark Hacker, newly appointed operations manager. Hacker brings 28 years of industry experience to the role, from customer service to manufacturing and engineering processes.

Gicon Engineered Pumps was recently recertified for the ISO 9001 certification under the Headwater Engineered Systems name.

“Attaining the ISO 9001 certification is a mark of commitment to quality,” said Durham. “We just had a major audit with zero infractions, which is essentially a perfect score. It points to our unwavering dedication to quality.”

