German Technology Day: The Automated Factory of the Future

The third edition of the German Technology Day will take place on October 26 in Toronto and on November 2 in Montreal by seven prominent companies in automation and advanced manufacturing.

October 1, 2021 Maryam Farag

Bosch Rexroth, EPLAN, Festo, Murrelektronik, PILZ, Rittal and WAGO, based in Canada with their headquarters in Germany, put an educational program together, combined with a trade show.

To kick off the event, the German Ambassador in Canada, Sabine Sparwasser, will be giving an introductory speech discussing Canada’s special trade relations with Germany, and the future of the partnership together.

The event is targeted towards engineers, technicians, and supply chain professionals in industrial manufacturing, and will include industry trends and high-level concepts suitable for managers and executives.

Each company will be hosting a live booth to share their latest solutions and technology. Furthermore, a virtual event is offered on October 26 to those who prefer an online event. Through the virtual exhibition event, there will be access to the virtual booths, which include a range of videos, literature and case studies on various solutions.

German Technology Day offers a full-day technical session event that runs in conjunction with the exhibition.

The seven companies will provide a brief introduction to their organizations. This will be followed with live sessions from each company with a variety of topics focused on this year’s theme: The Future of Factory Automation: Safe, Secure & Connected.

Registration for the live event is available at the Westin Hotel, Toronto on October 26, or at Novotel Hotel, Montreal on November 2.

For more information, and to register for the in-person or virtual event, click here.