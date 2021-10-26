Geocart expands in North America with new Montréal office

October 26, 2021 Maryam Farag

Geocart, a technology provider based in Italy that specializes in remote environmental and infrastructure monitoring and observation, is launching a North American office in Montréal to house its research and development activities.

The local team will be tasked with developing high-tech services, such as aerial survey and inspection of powerlines, railways and highways, and analysis of ground and vegetation.

The new Montréal office is Geocart’s first foray in North America. The company is investing $5 million to launch its Canadian operations and plans to build a team of programmers, geo data analysts over the next three years.

“North America represents a market full of opportunities with an ever-growing need for monitoring. It’s one of the largest territories on the planet, characterised, in almost half of its extension, by strong geomorphological, climatic and environmental complexities that make precise and continuous control and monitoring difficult. Montréal’s strong ecosystems in artificial intelligence and aerospace technologies, along with Canada’s vast landscape and territory are a natural fit for our mission,” said Davide Colangelo, Chief Analytics Officer, Geocart S.p.A. “We will be able to continue investing in our software and produce innovative solutions to monitor the ground, vegetation and the stability of key infrastructure in a time when climate change and extreme weather events require a detailed predictive analysis for protection of citizens and the planet and to make public services increasingly effective.”