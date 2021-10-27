General Fusion opens new headquarters near Vancouver International Airport

October 27, 2021 Maryam Farag

General Fusion is relocating and expanding its headquarters to Richmond, British Columbia, to enable the earliest commercialization of its fusion technology.

General Fusion has partnered with Vancouver International Airport (YVR) to lease a 60,000-square-feet facility for its new headquarters at the airport on Sea Island, with the intention to begin relocating before the end of 2021.

“British Columbia is at the centre of a thriving, world-class technology innovation ecosystem, just the right place for us to continue investing in our growing workforce and the future of our company,” said Christofer Mowry, CEO, General Fusion. “We are proud to be headquartered here and be an important leader in the world’s energy transition to a low carbon future.”

As the company prepares to power homes, businesses, and industry with clean energy, its new facility will provide space for a demonstration prototype that will provide essential performance validation and operational data supporting the commercialization of its Magnetized Target Fusion (MTF) technology.

“At YVR, we strive to foster and facilitate partnerships that advance clean technology and align with our ambitious climate and sustainability goals,” said Tamara Vrooman, President and CEO, Vancouver Airport Authority. “General Fusion relocating its headquarters to our airport community and expanding its operation on Sea Island will enable greater progress toward bringing zero-carbon energy to the world.”