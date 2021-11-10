General Fusion establishes U.S. headquarters in Oak Ridge, Tennessee

November 10, 2021 Maryam Farag

General Fusion announced its new U.S. base of operations in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, as the company advances plans for a commercial pilot plant.

This expansion will create up to 50 technical jobs to advance the company’s commercialization of fusion energy; a carbon-free power source.

“We are harnessing the immense breadth of fusion resources located here in Oak Ridge to help us transform the world’s energy systems for a low carbon future,” said Christofer Mowry, CEO, General Fusion. “Our expansion into Tennessee embodies the spirit of the recent National Academies of Sciences report, which calls on government and private industry to invest and collaborate now to deploy fusion power in the 2035-2040 timeframe. Oak Ridge is one of the primary centers for energy innovation in the U.S. With this announcement, we intend to make it a cornerstone of General Fusion’s global network of partners preparing fusion to be the clean energy technology of choice for the world.”

General Fusion is the first private fusion company to establish an office in Tennessee. The office is located near the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) – the largest multi-purpose science and energy laboratory in the U.S. and home to the U.S. ITER program. The Oak Ridge office will provide suppliers and services for the establishment of commercial fusion energy.

Advertisement

“General Fusion has been a valued research partner as we advance plasma diagnostics to establish fusion energy as a viable source of abundant clean energy,” said Thomas Zacharia, Director, Oak Ridge National Laboratory. “We are thrilled to welcome its U.S. headquarters to the Oak Ridge Corridor. The arrival of this world leader in fusion energy underscores the value of the private-public collaborations that drive technology development and deployment here.”