General Fusion commissions AL_A to design fusion demonstration plant

VANCOUVER – General Fusion is partnering with AL_A, a globally recognized architecture firm, to assist in the design of its fusion demonstration plant.

The plant will showcase the Vancouver energy innovator’s fusion energy as what the company describes as “game-changing potential for mitigating climate change.”

The plant will introduce General Fusion’s magnetized target fusion (MTF) technology that maximizes the use of existing industrial technologies to create a faster path to fusion energy. The plant will demonstrate the technology under power plant conditions.

AL_A founder and Royal Institute of British Architects Stirling Prize-winning architect Amanda Levete will lead the design of the facility.

The usion machine will sit at the heart of the building, visible to visitors. Environmental designs will include educational corridors with informative displays that capture visitors’ imaginations as they contemplate a clean energy future.

“It will be a building that is not only highly efficient but one that also expresses the technological optimism of fusion to solve the energy problems of the world,” said Amanda Levete, founder and principal of AL_A. “The facility will project a confident message to the public about the extraordinary potential of this technology.”

General Fusion also has locations in Washington, DC and London, UK.