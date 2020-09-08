PLANT

General Fusion awarded DOE funding partnership

Will be working with the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory to develop models for magnetized target fusion.

September 8, 2020   by PLANT STAFF


Compression system prototype.
Photo: General Fusion

VANCOUVER — General Fusion has been awarded a funding partnership with the US Department of Energy.

The Vancouver developer of fusion energy said the partnership comes through the DOE’s Office of Fusion Energy Science’s new Innovation Network for Fusion Energy (INFUSE) program.

General Fusion said it will partner with the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL), one of the world’s leading fusion research laboratories, to develop models for advanced stability analysis for magnetized target fusion.

The project will apply advanced computational stability analyses to model equilibrium states of plasma, providing insights important to the company’s fusion demonstration plant project.

“Fusion is a transformative clean energy technology that will play an incredibly important role in transitioning the world to a sustainable, low-carbon future,” said CEO Christofer Mowry. “Expansion of the US INFUSE program to now include global leaders in this technology, such as General Fusion, shows DOE’s commitment to bringing together best-in-class researchers and technologies in the effort to reach this important goal.”

General Fusion was one of six private companies selected to receive an award during this round of the program.

The demonstration plant will demonstrate fusion energy conditions and refine the economics of power production using the company’s technology.

General Fusion, also with locations in Washington DC, and London, England, was established in 2002 and is funded by a global syndicate of leading energy venture capital firms, industry leaders, and technology pioneers.

 

